RESIDENTS are being encouraged to reconnect with people over a cuppa as part of a council's 'Brew Monday' scheme next week.
The 'Brew Monday' initiative, from East Riding of Yorkshire Council, is all about taking some time out of your day to stop and give yourself some time and engage in meaningful conversation with friends, family or maybe even your neighbour.
Adam Gibson, public health lead for mental health and suicide prevention at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “During this time of year, it’s likely that the cold weather and dark nights can really play havoc on your mental health.
“Not getting as much vitamin D from sunlight or being unable to spend time outdoors can really affect your mood.
“Supporting one another with a simple phone call, video call or getting together safely to have a cuppa and a biscuit can give your day more meaning and can really boost morale.”
The council is urging people to take some time for themselves this next Monday (January 17) to take part and not be alone or suffer in silence.
If you are struggling with your mental health, or feel lonely or isolated, visit https://bit.ly/3raPZTo for further support and access into a service which suits you best.
