ONE of the largest agricultural machinery shows in the UK is back with a bang – after missing out last year because of the global pandemic.

Ripon Farm Services (RFS) will be hosting its two-day New Year Show at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate next week on Wednesday and Thursday (January 19 and 20).

Commercial director Richard Simpson, said: “We have thought long and hard about whether to go ahead with this year’s show, in view of the continued challenges posed by coronavirus, but in the end, we believe the farming community needs – and deserves – our support.

“Farmers can’t cancel lambing time, they can’t cancel milking or cancel harvest, they have to carry on, no matter what. The nation relies on them. So it would be unfair of us to let farmers down. After last year’s cancellation, which was unavoidable, we are delighted to be back - with one of the very finest shows we have ever held.

“It goes without saying that we will be following all the Government and NYCC guidelines and all the recommended anti-Covid measures will be in place through the two-day show. We have contracted a third-party company to monitor the event and ensure that everyone feels – and is - safe. We will be insisting on proof of full vaccination with the NHS Covid-19 pass, together with lateral flow tests in line with the strict Government guidelines.

“This has not been an easy decision; in fact, the easy decision would have been simply to cancel the show and do nothing. But that would have be doing a major disservice to the farming community and I’m sure we would have regretted that decision in the weeks and months to come,” said Mr Simpson.

The show, which is one of the key events in the northern agricultural calendar, will feature the largest combine harvester in Europe and the brand-new and hugely anticipated John Deere 6R tractor.

Mr Simpson said: “This is our 40th anniversary year and we are celebrating in style, underlining the show’s reputation as the biggest and best dealer-led agricultural event in the UK.

“Pride of place goes to two very special ground-breaking machines. The first is the largest and most technologically advanced combine harvester in Europe, the John Deere X9 1100 combine harvester. This is an amazing machine, which caused a media frenzy at the Great Yorkshire Show where it was the star attraction.

“We are also very proud to be hosting the UK debut of the new John Deere 6R tractor, which is Europe’s best-selling tractor. We are confident that the new 6R will be of huge interest to our customers. Since their launch in 2011, John Deere’s 6R Series tractors have set standards in both field and transport performance, as well as precision agriculture technology, and the new 6R takes these standards to even greater heights.”

The show takes place on Wednesday and Thursday from 10am to 5pm at the Yorkshire Events Centre, the Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate HG2 8NZ.

For further information, please visit riponfarmservices.com