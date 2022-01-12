THE city's newest leisure centre is set to celebrate its first birthday.

York Leisure Centre, part of the York Stadium Leisure Complex, on the outskirts of the city is celebrating its first year of opening this month.

The centre boasts a gym which overlooks the LNER Community Stadium while the adjacent studios host an extensive fitness class programme including group cycling, pilates, power pump, circuits and yoga.

For swimming there’s a 6 lane, 25 metre swimming pool, as well as a shallow learner pool and toddlers splash pool with interactive water jets, perfect for gaining water confidence and swimming lessons.

The Clip N Climb arena has proven extremely popular with its colourful and adventurous climbing walls.

The year has not been without its challenges as the Covid-19 pandemic continued to affect the sector.

Back in July last year The Press reported the centre changed their operations following the government’s easing of restrictions from July 19, maintaining its rigorous cleaning programme, and providing sanitisation stations in activity areas, among the measures it has in place to try and continue to keep people safe.

It also stepped up ventilation so there will always be fresh air circulating in classes, the gym and pool which had increased chlorine levels, according to the letter.

A spokesman for the centre said: "These state-of-the-art climbing wall systems create fun experiences in a safe, supervised environment, suitable for anyone aged four and above.

"Whether you want to learn to swim, have a gym session or try climbing for the first time, there is certainly something for everyone with both pre-paid and pay as you go options available."

The Community Stadium is also home to Little Gym York which opened on April 12.

The gym, which has been four years in the planning, offers gymnastics classes designed to build the bodies, brains, and life skills of children of all ages from 4 months to 12 years.

It is the brainchild of owner Kate Henebury who is behind Little Gyms in Harrogate and Leeds, which welcome more than 1,000 families every week.

Little Gym York also offers holiday camps for children from 3-12 years, and birthday parties for children aged 1-12 years.

York Leisure Centre at Monks Cross, is run by Better, the trading name of GLL, a national company running leisure centres for councils across the country. It also runs Yearsley Pool, Burnholme Sports Centre and Energise Leisure Centre.

To find out more about a trip to the centre please visit better.org.uk/leisure-centre/york/york-leisure-centre or email at: Yorkstadium@GLL.ORG