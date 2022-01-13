GP SURGERIES across York are facing a ‘real challenge’ in manning their front desks and phones because of the surge of the Covid Omicron variant and recruitment issues.

The growing problems are highlighted in the latest column in The Press by Professor Mike Holmes, of Nimbuscare, who coordinates York’s mass vaccination centre at Askham Bar.

He writes that ‘many, many people’ have unfortunately caught the Omicron variant over the festive period but the good news is that, thanks to the vaccine programme, fewer people are becoming seriously ill enough to be admitted to hospital, unlike earlier in the pandemic.

However, he says one of the challenges this time is the large number of health and care staff being absent from the workplace.

“More than 80,000 NHS staff were absent each day last week, a rise of 13 per cent from the previous week,and half of these were down to Covid,” says Prof Holmes, who is himself a GP.

“Across all doctors' surgeries in York, we have a serious shortage of reception and administrator staff too, so manning our front desks and phones has been a real challenge.

"We hope this situation improves, but staff absence and recruitment issues remain a real cause for concern.

“You can help by using the online enquiry services, where possible, to free up our phone lines.”

He says that thankfully, testing for Covid is being simplified and if people now have a positive Lateral Flow Test, they no longer have to take a PCR test to confirm this result.

“This should make it easier for people and their employers,” he says.

Meanwhile, Prof Holmes says the vaccination centre has welcomed about 42,000 people since the Government announcement in mid-December about the need to get the booster to protect against Omicron.

“We’ve now vaccinated well over half a million people at the centre and we’re offering walk ins for first and second dose vaccinations every day,” he says.

“Booster vaccinations continue, by appointment, and bookable via the NHS website.”

He says the school-based immunisation programme will now re-commence with the new term in and schools will let families know about these clinics.

He says that in the coming next weekend, a‘Big Flu Weekend’ will be relaunched at Askham Bar and anyone eligible for the flu vaccination, who hasn’t yet had one, can book to have theirs on January 14, 15 and 16.

“Those patients over 50 or in the at-risk categories should book in for their flu jab.”

He says that babies and children’s treatment clinics are also continuing at the centre and he would urge parents or carers of children under five to ask about them.

“If you have a child with breathing problems, our teams can help and you don’t have to take them straight to A&E. You can visit our York clinic by ringing NHS111 or ask your York GP.”