A FUNDRAISER has been launched to help a kitten through treatment following diagnosis of a fatal disease.
Baby Carrot, a silver Bengal kitten, has been diagnosed with Feline Infectious Peritonitis - which is an invariably fatal disease in cats.
But, the owners, who live in York, have been offered hope in the form of a treatment, which has a 97 per cent success rate. However, this costs £6,500 - and without the treatment Baby Carrot, named by the owners' son, Theo, may not survive much longer.
Helen Leigh, from Strensall, who set up the donation page for her friends, who own the kitten said: "Theo and Baby Carrot have an incredible bond, it's truly heartwarming to see.
"The most important part of this is raising enough money to save Baby Carrot’s life by raising enough for treatment, which could also give hope to others whose cats have this disease."
To support the fundraiser, visit: https://bit.ly/31P5Cae
The kitten's owners are friends with the Justine Spencer, who owned Gerald The Minster Cat, the beloved and famous York cat who sadly passed away.
