MORE than 70 attractions have been announced for an upcoming York festival.

The York Residents’ Festival is returning this winter and will be running on January 29 and January 30.

The festival is offering people who live in the city a variety of attractions, events and offers with more than 70 included in the event.

Many of York’s best known attractions will be offering free entry to York residents, including York Minster, JORVIK Viking Centre, Merchant Adventurers' Hall and York Castle Museum.

Theatre lovers will be able to book and enjoy exclusive tours at York Theatre Royal, Joseph Rowntree Theatre and the Grand Opera House, where they will be able to take a look behind the scenes.

Food and drink exclusives will be offered around York at places such as Ambiente Tapas, The Rise Restaurant and Plush Cafe.

Chocolate lovers can enjoy free tours at York’s Chocolate Story and York Cocoa House, as well as being able to access discounts at Cocoa Joe’s and Heavenly Desserts.

The events continue with residents having access to areas outside of the city walls courtesy of the Yorkshire Air Museum, and Yorkshire Heart Vineyard and Brewery is offering free wine tours.

Also available are complementary walking tours, including the Anne Lister in York Walking Tour, York Historic Pub Walk and Yorkshire Appetite’s York Food Tour.

The Festival is open to all York residents who have a valid YorkCard or student ID. YorkCard’s are available for £6 to adults from any of York’s Explore libraries. They are free to under 18s and entitle users to discounts throughout the year.

Managing Director of Make It York Sarah Loftus said: “York Residents’ Festival is our way of saying thank you to residents for sharing their beautiful city with tourists throughout the year. We’re so pleased to be able to offer over 70 special offers this year, with huge savings. It’s a brilliant opportunity to rediscover corners of the city and support our local businesses. Some of the venues do require pre-booking this year to ensure social distancing, so make sure you book your place as soon as you can.”

Leader of City of York Council, Councillor Keith Aspden, said: “I’m delighted that York Residents’ Festival is once again back this year. After the challenging time we have all had over the last two years, the festival promises to be a great way for residents to safely celebrate the many wonderful attractions on offer throughout York and support our local businesses.

“As always, our thanks go to all the partners around the city who have come together to make this event such a success. There is so much to explore and discover locally, with something for everyone on offer during this fun-packed weekend of activities. I hope residents take part, enjoy and celebrate our city.”