The Golden Fleece on Pavement is famous for its ghosts. But there’s plenty more going on at this brilliant York pub, says publican Laura Atkin...

What’s the best thing about your pub?

The uniqueness of it. The building is over 500 years old and as a lot of its original features. The Golden Fleece is a big part of York’s history and we strive to capture that atmosphere and ambience for every guest.

Tell us about the pub's history

The Fleece is first mentioned in the history books as far back as 1503. The Fleece was established for the wool merchants trading in York, who would use the building as cover from the elements after visiting the Merchant Adventurer’s Hall. Originally just the front bar, the Fleece was later expanded taking on the house behind which has led to the peculiar long shape. Often described as a ‘Tardis’, the pub is much larger than it seems from the front!

What’s your favourite story about the pub?

The best stories are related to the ghosts who inhabit the building. Lady Peckett is most intrinsically tied into the history of the pub, owning the property for several years after the turn of the 18th Century as a private house alongside her husband John Peckett, the Lord Mayor of York at the time. She has since been seen passing through the walls of her dining room as well as climbing the stairs at night. Canadian airman Geoff Monroe is a spirit who has been sighted here, having fallen from his window after suffering from an episode caused by PTSD; he is said to have been driven mad by images of his fallen comrades in the mirror. Somebody who stayed in the same room many years later claimed she dreamed of a pilot in RAF uniform standing at the end of the bed. When she awoke, she found she had written the name “Geoff Monroe” on a pad on her bedside table...

What drinks do you serve?

The Fleece is well known for its cask ale selection including favourites like Timothy Taylors Landlord and Theakston Old Peculier, we also love to order local ales from the likes of Brew York and Rudgate.

We do Carling, San Miguel and Peroni, Strongbow and Dark Fruits. We also do over 30 different gins, an expansive rum collection and selected two for one cocktails.

Do you serve food?

Food - classic pub grub such as pie and mash, fish and chips and burgers - is served from 12 noon until 8.30pm.

Do you have any regular quiz nights or music nights?

We have live music every night from 9pm. We feature a lot of local talent and have some amazing performers who have been with us many years. Our Open Mic night on Monday’s is a huge success and is often standing room only.

Do you ever do any community fund-raising?

We recently donated an overnight stay to a local nursery group for their raffle which they used to purchase a defibrillator for their local community. We also donated over 100 toys in December as part of Stonegate’s aim to donate toys to those less fortunate at Christmas.