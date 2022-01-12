These are the best-rated primary schools around the York area, analysis suggests.

The Government website allows parents to compare all primary schools in the City of York Council area - helping you make the right choice for your little one.

There are many reasons you might pick a specific primary school - from caring teachers to how close it is to your home.

This data is based on primary schools with an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating and their overall performance at end of key stage 2, according to the latest data.

This guide is ideal for parents looking at schools' overall performance and - while the pandemic disrupted inspection data for 2020 and 2021 - it may help you decide.

Parents applying for a primary school in the City of York Council area have until midnight on January 15, 2022, to get their child's place.

Best-rated primary schools in and around York

In no particular order, let's take a look at the best-rated schools, according to Ofsted data. These 'outstanding' schools can be found within 10 miles of York.

Knavesmire Primary School - This academy sees pupils excel at reading and maths, with above-average progress score rankings. Students exceed expected targets for average reading and maths scores while 77% of pupils meet the expected Ofsted learning standards. 16% of pupils here achieve at a higher than average standard. Knavesmire Primary School hopes to create "confident and successful" children through its "enriching curriculum".

Ralph Butterfield Primary School - This maintained school sees 76% of pupils hit Ofsted's expected learning standards while 20% exceed expectations. Students get above average scores in writing at Ralph Butterfield, while surpassing average reading and maths scores. According to the school's website, this Haxby school hopes not only to focus on "education academically, but also with life skills and a good level of emotional resilience."

St Wilfrid's, York, Roman Catholic Primary School - This school's skillset lies with maths, scoring above average for progress scores in the subject. 76% of children meet Ofsted's expected learning standards while 16% achieve at an even higher standard. The school aspires to "nurture a community of caring and sharing" while teaching Christian values.

Archbishop of York's Cofe Voluntary Controlled Junior School, Bishopthorpe - With 74% of pupils meeting Ofsted's expected standards, this school promises to "nurture each individual to flourish, achieve and live out Christian values". It scores above average for reading progress scores and well above average for maths scores. Students here also achieve more than the desired average score in reading and maths.

Poppleton Ousebank Primary School - This academy likes to focus on "Capturing the Imagination of Young Minds”, according to the school website. It scores above average for reading progress scores while 71% of pupils hit the Ofsted expected standards. 15% of students overachieve on these standards while average reading and maths scores above expected numbers.

Appleton Roebuck Primary School - At Appleton Roebuck, 70% of pupils hit the expected learning standards while 10% go above and beyond these targets. Students also get high average scores in reading and maths. Pupils here are taught to "value their uniqueness and be fully equipped for their lives ahead".

St Mary's Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School - This maintained school scores well above average for reading progress scores, great for budding writers and book lovers. In terms of Ofsted's learning standards, 69% of children hit the expected scores while 6% reach higher than expected standards. This school also gets above Ofsted-expected scores for reading and maths. This school - which follows Christian values - quotes the Romans 12:5 excerpt: "Even though we are many individuals, Christ makes us one body and individuals who are connected to each other".

When will I find out about my child's school place in York?





If you apply online for a primary school place, emails about which school your child has been offered will be sent out from 8am on April 19, 2021.

Parents and carers who applied on a paper form or opted not to receive an email will have their child’s allocation letter sent out by Royal Mail as first-class post.