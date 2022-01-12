A NUMBER of dogs have become unwell after visiting beaches in Yorkshire - but local authorities say tests have not provided any direct links with visiting the coastline.

Dozens of dogs have suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea after visiting beaches in the county. Yorkshire Coast Pet Care said it has been "inundated" with cases of the illness and advised owners to avoid the beaches until experts can figure out what is causing it.

But, Kirsty Salisbury, general manager at East Riding of Yorkshire's Coastal Services team, said that tests carried out by local veterinary surgeries have not provided any direct links with the use of beaches and the illness in the dogs.

Kirsty said: "We are aware of reports on social media and in the local press of dogs becoming unwell following visiting areas of local beaches in the northern part of our coastline. We have been liaising with external partners during the course of yesterday to try and establish a cause, whilst also liaising with local colleagues, and also nationally.

"We would advise that, if your pet becomes unwell and has continuing sickness and diarrhoea, you should make an appointment to have your pet seen. It appears that many dogs are becoming unwell even though they have not visited beaches, so it may be that this is a general illness amongst dogs.

"Our Coastal Services team regularly inspect the beaches for signs of any irregular occurrences and at present there is nothing unusual; however, this will continue to be monitored and action will be taken, if and when necessary. We encourage people to be aware and mindful, and if they are on the beach, or anywhere, not to let their dogs off the lead, so that owners can see what the dogs are picking up and potentially eating.

"The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) is aware of the incidents and is in contact with the Animal and Plant Health Agency."

If you are unsure of anything whilst using beach areas, contact the East Riding Coastal Services team by calling 01262 678255 or email: foreshores@eastriding.gov.uk