THREE-year-old border collie Lara was admitted to York RSPCA by an inspector after her previous owners could no longer manage her.

Staff at the centre say she is a very sweet girl but unfortunately does have a few insecurities so will need a very understanding and experienced new owner.

Lara, who has been spayed, is completely deaf and partially sighted. Staff say this has left her nervous of sudden movements and shadows moving across her vision. Understandably Lara will be very dependent on her owner and will seek reassurance from them when she is feeling particularly vulnerable.

Staff have been working long and hard alongside their behaviourist with these insecurities and thankfully Lara has responded extremely well, so much so that they now feel she is ready to start a new chapter and find her forever home.

Staff say potential adopters must be willing and committed to continue the training they have started with Lara and also be able to do multiple meet and greets with Lara before adoption. This will enable them to build a bond before taking her home. Adopters will also need to meet with the behaviourist before adoption.

Once Lara knows you and trusts you she will be the most loyal and best friend you could wish for.

Lara has had a tough life so far and all the staff want for her is to find the loving home she deserves.

Lara will rely on her owners to keep her safe, she will need owners who will keep her away from strangers as she really struggles when people she does not know try and approach her. Again this insecurity is being worked on at the centre and will need to continue in a home.

Staff say Lara has come on leaps and bounds since first arriving at the RSPCA and they believe in a home she will continue to flourish.

Lara will need an adult-only quiet home where she will be managed around any visiting family and friends until she has settled and built up the trust and confidence with her new family.

