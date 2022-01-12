A MAN has been pulled from the river Ouse in York.
North Yorkshire Police say they received a report from the ambulance service that a man had been pulled from the River Ouse in York by members of the public at about 9.30pm last night (January 11).
A police spokesman said: "He was taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing to establish how he came to be in the river, although at this time there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."
Part of the riverside in York and several nearby roads remain closed to the public this morning.
