Boris Johnson does not need to resign, even if he did attend a lockdown breaching drinks party at Downing Street, a Tory MP has said.

The Prime Minister is accused of attending a “bring your own booze” party held in the gardens of No 10 on May 20, 2020.

It is alleged more than 40 people were at the gathering, at a time when Covid rules stated you could meet no more than one person, socially distanced, outdoors.

Conservative MP Huw Merriman has said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not need to resign if he attended a party during the first coronavirus lockdown.

In response to a question whether the Prime Minister needs to resign if he attended the party, the MP for Bexhill and Battle told BBC’s Today programme: “No, I don’t believe so.

“We don’t know what’s happened and I feel rotten speculating before we know the facts – but as far as I’m concerned we judge people in the round. That includes the action that was taken during the pandemic, the support, the vaccination programme, (and) holding the nerve on Plan B.

“Then you then judge where people have done wrong.”

However, Mr Merriman said he needed to answer the claims that he was at the party.

The MP for Bexhill and Battle told BBC’s Today programme: “I’m the type that doesn’t go around calling for people to resign until evidence is known, and that includes opposition MPs.”

He added that he wanted Boris Johnson to use Prime Minister’s Questions to clarify what took place.

“I think from the Prime Minister it’s what took place, what did he attend, more clarity is needed because we’re back where we were a month ago before the inquiry was set up where people are demanding answers.

“We’re all in the dark – and that includes me.”

Johnson will face a packed Commons chamber for Prime Minister’s Questions at lunchtime.