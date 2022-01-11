YORK Rescue Boat was called out to a York river last night, following reports that someone had gone into the water.
The voluntary river rescue service tweeted that it was called out by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service to reports of a person in the River Ouse.
However, it said its volunteers were stood down as they arrived on the scene, with the person having been taken into the care of paramedics.
