A MAN suffered facial injuries after an attack.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened at about 9am on Friday, October 22 last year on Silver Street and Flowergate in Whitby and police have tonight released CCTV of a man they want to trace.
A police spokesman said: "A man in his fifties was assaulted outside Poundland on Flowergate following some damage being caused to silver grey vehicle which was parked on Silver Street. The victim was left with facial injuries including cuts and swelling.
"Despite conducting extensive enquiries, collating CCTV and circulating his image with neighbouring police forces, officers have been unable to confirm the identity of the man in the pictures and so are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise him.
"Anyone with any information about the man’s identity is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Anya Hanbury 417 or email anya.hanbury@northyorkshire.police.uk."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12210226522 when passing on information.
