YORK’S flagship electric vehicle charging centre STILL hasn’t opened, almost six months after it was due to begin charging up to 38 cars at any one time.

The Hyperhub at Monks Cross, which will be one of the largest charging hubs in Northern England and act as a demonstration of best practice for the design of EV charging facilities, was originally meant to open last July.

Senior councillors, council officers and journalists were due to attend the official opening of the hub on July 27 but, just five days beforehand, the event was postponed “due to a delay in the electricity/grid connection”.

Council bosses said in September that the authority was "just finalising" commercial and contractual arrangements for the complex, and it would officially open later in the year.

But well into January, motorists with electric cars still aren’t able to use the complex.

Neil Ferris, corporate director of place at City of York Council, said yesterday that construction of the Hyperhub was complete and officers were "really excited" to soon be able to offer one of the largest charging hubs in Northern England.

He said: “There is a slight delay to our originally planned completion date and we’re just finalising our commercial and contractual arrangements, before it officially opens.

“There is no additional cost as a result of this delay though.”

A council spokeswoman said the authority was "making good progress on the legal agreements" and an announcement would be made when they were concluded.

The Hyperhub project is the result of a partnership between the authority and EvoEnergy. Another HyperHub is set to open next to the Poppleton Bar Park&Ride site and a third site is due to open near the city centre later this year.

The ultra-rapid and rapid chargers are said to be user-friendly for EV drivers, thanks to contactless payment, and both cars and vans can access the chargers. The Monks Cross hub has also been designed with no kerbs to allow disabled access.

A solar canopy will provide protection from the weather and all of the electricity supplied from the National Grid will be generated by renewable sources.

The Government is planning to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, as it targets a reduction in carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, and the hubs will be part of a huge new infrastructure which will be needed to power the electric vehicles that replace them.