YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has dropped by more than 90 - but more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has dropped by 93, taking it to 1,673.8 cases per 100,000 population. The PHE data shows that a further 445 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 41,909.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 66, taking it to 1,728.9 cases per 100,000 population. A further 1,396 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 121,056.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 93, taking it to 2,004.7 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 796 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 70,478.
Across the UK, a further 120,821 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 14,732,594.
