A YORK motorist who was clocked doing 109 mph during the winter lockdown has been spared a driving ban because it would harm the NHS.
Adedapo Olumwaseun Ogunjimi was speeding on the M1 northbound carriageway in South Yorkshire at 7.24pm on March 1, 2021 in an Audi, Sheffield Magistrates Court heard.
The 29-year-old from George Hudson Court, off Monkgate, York, pleaded guilty to speeding. The court heard he was liable to a six-month ban under the totting up procedure.
He represented himself and told the court he was a key worker.
The court decided a ban would cause him “exceptional hardship”.
It declared: “Not being able to do his job properly would impact an overly burdened NHS in Covid-19 pandemic which, in turn, would impact society".
Ogunjimi was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £50 statutory surcharge and £110 prosecution costs. He also had six penalty points put on his licence.
