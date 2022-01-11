A BRAND new discount retail store is set to open in York later this month - offering £5 goodie bags to the first 100 customers and creating new jobs in the area.

Heron Foods, the discount retail chain, has today announced that it will be opening a new store in the former Peacocks site in Front Street in Acomb at 9am on Thursday January 27.

Store manager, Cameron Coombs, said: “We know how much Heron Foods stores add to the community, so we’re thrilled to be opening a store in Acomb, and we look forward to welcoming customers through the doors.”

“I’d also like to personally thank colleagues for their efforts in getting the new store ready.”

The interior of a Heron Foods store

On opening day, the store will be offering a goodie bag worth over £5 to the first 100 customers who spend £5 or more. Not only that, the first 250 customers who spend over £5 will also be offered a scratch-card which will reveal a prize once scratched off.

"With five top prizes worth £50 be found, the opening day event is not to be missed", a spokesperson said.

The new store has created 18 new jobs in both full and part-time roles. Although all of the positions have been filled for this store, job seekers are encouraged to visit Heron Foods’ careers website for all the latest vacancies.

Visitors to the company’s Facebook page will have the opportunity to choose their favourite charity, which will be given £250 as a thank you from Heron Foods to mark the opening of the new store.

The Heron Foods in Acomb will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 8pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.