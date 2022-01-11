The government must develop an 'urgent plan' to tackle the growing crisis in NHS dentistry, a leading York councillor has demanded.

“NHS dentistry was in crisis before Covid struck, being left underfunded and overstretched," said Cllr Carol Runciman, York's executive member for health and adult social care.

"Covid measures and staffing shortages have only added to the growing problem in York and across the region.

“As well as being unable to receive short term dental support, people are now storing up problems for the future without regular check ups."

Cllr Runciman spoke out as new figures revealed that York's dental crisis continues to escalate.

According to NHS figures released on Monday following a parliamentary question, there are 30 fewer dentists working in York now than there were just three years ago.

The number of city dentists has fallen by nine in the last 12 months.

The data shows that in the year up to March 31, 2019, there were 239 dentists working in the Vale of York CCG area. By March of 2020 that had fallen to 218. And by March last year, it was down to 209 - lower than at any time since 2015.

The figures come on the heels of a Healthwatch York report published in September last year, which revealed that some of the city’s dental practices were reporting waiting lists of up to two years - and that the average wait for treatment was between three and six months.

As many as 80 per cent of people were struggling to access quick dental care, the report said - and out of 39 dental practices in the city, not one was accepting new NHS adult patients.

Cllr Runciman said: “This Government talks a good game about the NHS, but leaving so many people without access to a dentist only adds to the pressure faced by GPs and the NHS.

“Ministers need to set in place an urgent plan which would ensure residents have access to these vital services.”

The British Dental Association (BDA) says that from this month, NHS dentists have been required by government to treat at least 85 per cent of the number of patients they treated before the Covid pandemic.

But almost two thirds of practices say they are 'incapable' of doing that, the BDA says.

Treating large numbers of patients is 'entirely at odds' with efforts to prevent the spread of Covid, and would 'put both patients and staff at unnecessary risk', the organisation says. As a result, more than 40 per cent of NHS dentists say they are now likely to change career or seek early retirement, it says.

The BDA's North Yorkshire representative Mark Green said: "Last year nearly a thousand dentists left the NHS in England.

"For years we've worked to a broken system that's failed to recognise and reward commitment to the NHS. Now, to add insult to injury, Ministers have imposed ludicrous targets during the Omicron wave.

"Colleagues who have worked their whole professional lives in the NHS are now looking for the exit."