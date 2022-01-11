PEOPLE looking to take part in the Race for Life in York this year can get a 50 per cent discount by signing up this month.
Residents are being invited to kick start the New Year by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in the city.
The charity’s much-loved events are returning to the area and anyone who joins this January can claim a special 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of the half-price sale by using the code: RFL22J50.
Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for York, said: "January is the perfect time for people to commit to getting a little more active. By signing up to Race for Life, there’s the chance to raise money for life-saving research.
"We're looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year."
The Race for Life event takes place at The Knavesmire in York on Sunday September 11 - and participants can choose from a 5k and 10k event.
Race for Life events across the UK this year will follow current Government guidance to protect against Covid-19. Hand sanitiser will be provided at all events.
To enter the event, visit: raceforlife.org
