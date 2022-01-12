IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five football teams from the 70s.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these pictures?
Pictured above, playing in the Ryedale Beckett League, is the Hovingham football line-up of 1976.
Back, from left: A Harrison, A Ellis, N Wilkinson, V Foster, B Foster, M Wilkinson, P Swann, R Harrison (secretary). Front: J Harrison, K Cross, D Wilson, M Stroyer and D Dearing.
Next up...
KIRKBYMOORSIDE RESERVES 1976: Back, from left: M Brewer, J Butler, T Rolf, N Dobson, I Johnson, D Rutter, D Smith. Front: A Dugdale, T Shields, A Smith, J Dowkes and B Tateson.
RICCALL UNITED 1976: Back, from left: L Brown, D Whitehead, T Free, R Pearce, D Seaman, D Wilkinson, I Hampshire. Front: P Hurd, J Arundale, W Bills (captain), C Whitehead, S Reasbeck.
STILLINGTON 1976: Back, from left: G Blake, P Kozyra, B Morse, B Handley, J Manson, J Carr. Front: D Linton, C Wakefield, P Metcalfe, J Mulderrig, K Miller.
WIGGINTON FC 1976: Back, from left: Fred Tooms (manager), Robert Dent, Barry Shipley, Jim Newbold, Martin Smith, John Ashwell, Paul Graham, Ken Ather. Front: Graham Moore, Stuart Simpson, Barry Ferguson, Mark Benson, Robin Littler.
