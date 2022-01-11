A YORK property specialist has bought three city centre addresses in a significant multi-million pound deal.

Helmsley Group has acquired three prominent properties occupied by leading brands in the heart of York’s retail area.

The hat trick investment by the property investment and development group further demonstrates its commitment to York’s future.

Two of the units, let to Card Factory and Urban Outfitters, are located adjacent to each other on High Ousegate, while the third building on a prime location in Davygate is currently occupied by Caffè Nero.

A spokeswoman said the occupiers would remain.

The purchases, completed from three separate vendors based in the south east, follow a series of acquisitions by Helmsley Group across the city centre in recent years.

These include several deals on the city’s historic Coney Street, including the recent purchase of numbers three to seven with occupiers that include JD Sports, Mango.

Another recently announced deal was with Rosa Thai Café, which will begin fitting out the vacant restaurant opposite The Ivy in February.

Helmsley Group, which is based at Monks Cross, on the edge of York, offers syndicated investment opportunities on behalf of its network of high-net worth investors and family offices.

Ed Harrowsmith, investment director at Helmsley, said: “Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Helmsley has always been confident in York as a thriving city centre and brilliant place to work, shop and visit.

“This confidence has been further demonstrated over recent months with York city centre footfall continuing to remain at positive levels, proving that there is life after the pandemic, with re-based rents and business rates reductions set to be ongoing drivers of investment confidence.

“These three core city centre purchases offer positive rental income on good terms in prime locations, meaning they are not only sensible purchases managed by Helmsley on behalf of our investors, but equally form an important part of our ongoing strategy to support the York retail sector alongside creating resilient high streets for the future.”

Looking ahead, Ed said a key ongoing priority for Helmsley would be to continue its investment into York's retail and leisure core.

He added: “We see areas such as Coney Street as key to the city's regeneration and a blueprint for how other areas of York, and beyond, can recover from the ramifications of the pandemic.

“We will continue to work positively with the city’s wider investors and stakeholders to ensure that York and the wider region are able to continue to thrive.”

James Bradley at Langley’s Solicitors acted for Helmsley Group on the legals.

In October, 2021, Helmsley also bought Victoria Court in Wetherby - prime retail space, restaurant and 24 apartments in a multi-million pound deal - from a family investment trust.