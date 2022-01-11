IT’S all change at a popular butchers shop.

After 30 years serving customers at Haxby Butchers in The Village, Haxby, Jon Wreglesworth is hanging up his apron at the end of this month.

Jon, who started helping out in the family business as a 12-year-old, is now 42 and says it’s time for a change.

“It’s a culmination of things to be honest that’s led me to this decision, and it's something I've been mulling over for quite some time and now it's a case of enough is enough," said Jon.

Jon said part of the problem has been staff retention, with him spending time training people only to see them choose a different line of work with a less punishing schedule.

He said:"It's hard work, I haven't had a holiday for four years and I've had enough of training people up only for them to go elsewhere and in to another profession.

"It's nothing to do with the industry.

"I have got a good trade here, but it's getting harder and harder to get staff really and it's taken it's toll."

Jon said the decision to move on has been taken with a heavy heart and after much soul-searching.

He said: "I have been here 30 years, it's all I know, but I and just broken and I have had enough."

"Part of the reason is that it's hard work and long hours, most people are still tucked up in bed while I'm here cutting up and getting started out for the day ahead.

"On an evening I'm still here doing prep for the next day after hours and then I go home and start on the books.

"It's a family business, my father bought it when I was coming up 13.

"We had somebody in running it at first and I have run it for 27 years or more.

"I've also got two long term members of staff retiring and all these things have led me to the decision that it's time to try something new myself."

At the minute Jon admits he's not sure what life holds in store next.

"I'm going to have a break for a bit and see what takes my eye.

"I have plenty of friends who I could help with their businesses, but we'll just have to see."

Jon said the family has someone interested in taking on the business and he's hopeful it will remain as a butchers shop once he finishes.

He said he'll miss all his regular customers.

His last day behind the counter is Saturday, January 29, for any customers wanting to drop in and wish him well for the future before then.