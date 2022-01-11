POLICE are searching for a wanted man who has links to a North Yorkshire seaside town.
Marc Todd from Hull is wanted on recall to prison due to not adhering to the terms of his release.
Todd, 39, is understood to have links with Scarborough and North Yorkshire Police officers believe he may be in the area.
A spokesperson for the force said: "He is described as 5ft 11in tall, blue eyes and a slim build. He has close cropped, shaven hair."
Anyone who has any information which would assist officers to locate Todd is asked to call 101, select option 2 and speak to the Force Control Room.
Quote reference 12220002868 when passing on information.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.