The reporting of hate crime will be among the issues for debate at an open day being held by the York Racial Equality Network (YREN) tomorrow.

The charity, which turns 30 this year, has already set a up a hate reporting telephone line.

It stresses that anyone who feels they are in immediate danger should always call the police on 999.

“(But) if you require our independent support, or help in contacting the police, please contact YREN on 01904 557612 or info@yren.co.uk,” the charity says.

“You can talk to YREN about any incident that makes you feel uncomfortable. If you’re being repeatedly harassed by the same person or group of people, it’s best to report all hate incidents. It is up to you whether you involve the police and your details can remain anonymous.

“You can report a race hate incident or crime even if it wasn’t directed at you. For example, you could be a friend, neighbour, family member, support worker or simply a passer-by.”

YREN chairperson Dr Rama Isaiah said the reason for setting up the number had been so that anyone who was a victim of hate crime of whatever kind could get support.

Race hate crime can take many forms, the charity says, including:

verbal and physical abuse

teasing

bullying

threatening behaviour

online abuse

threatening or insulting texts

damage to property

“Race hate crime can happen anywhere,” the charity says. “It can happen at home, at school, when you are on public transport, at work, when you are out socially or even online.

“It can be a one-off incident or part of an ongoing campaign of harassment or intimidation.”

Tomorrow’s open day is at the St Sampson’s Centre from 10am - 4pm.

It is open to all – but lunch is included, so if you wish to attend you are asked to email info@yren.co.uk

The guest of honour will be the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire Venetia Wrigley, and the speakers will include Ronan Crawford Ellin of York Cares, Tom Meares from IT Re-use and Carl Wain from City of York Council Equality Services.

In addition to the reporting of race crime, other topics for discussion will include the charity’s Frienship project – and self-help and mentoring.