A GROUP of Shakespearean actors, who cycle round the country to perform, are bringing their show to a theatre in York.
Last year The HandleBards, who pedal environmentally sustainable Shakespeare up and down the UK, gave York Theatre Royal audiences their version of Romeo and Juliet. Now, the cycling troupe return to open the spring season with their all-female version of Macbeth on January 25 and 26.
Director, Emma Sampson, said: "Working with The HandleBards is always the most fun job of my calendar year and the all-female cast has been a delight to direct.
"They are truly three of the funniest women I have ever met in my life."
The HandleBards said that they promise it will be a "frantic, delirious and full-of-beans farce" with an all-female cast of Kathryn Perkins, Natalie Simone and Jenny Smith.
To purchase tickets for the Macbeth show, call the theatre's box office on 01904 623568 or visit: yorktheatreroyal.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.