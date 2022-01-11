A MANHATTAN loft-style home in York complete with its own car turntable has featured in a primetime national television series.

Britain’s Most Expensive Houses which is airing on Channel 4 on Wednesday evenings takes viewers behind the doors of some of the UK’s most incredible homes.

The series follows prospective buyers as they view and purchase high-end and exclusive houses across the country, with a spotlight on a York property.

The Black House, Fulford, has a distinctive black frontage. Picture: Carter Jonas.

York-based estate agent Toby Cockcroft, of Croft, who marketed the York property with Carter Jonas, appeared in the last episode which featured the award-winning £1.1 million Black House, in Heslington Lane, Fulford.

The distinctive property which has been painted black was an old car repair and servicing business and features exposed brickwork and timbers throughout.

Picture: Carter Jonas

It has been converted into a loft-style home, with a large open plan kitchen, dining and living area, four large bedrooms, three reception rooms, three bathrooms, a large roof garden and underfloor heating to the ground floor and bathrooms.

It has an industrial-style modern interior, and a turntable for cars.

The house is arranged over two to three floors with more than 3,200 square feet of living space and a further 1,000 square feet of covered parking/leisure/garage/workshop area.

Picture: Carter Jonas

Access is via a covered walkway which provides secure parking for several cars.

The upper tier breakfast-kitchen and dining room was described as perfect for entertaining, designed to create sight lines and elevated views over the living area towards the roof garden with its feature 'living wall'.

Picture: Carter Jonas

Toby, whose agency markets luxury homes across York and North Yorkshire from its York headquarters, said: “It was a great and fun opportunity to do some filming for the show and showcase this incredible house.”

“It has certainly caused some interest from clients and property owners since it was shown and brilliant for our brand association for dealing with property that is best in class.”

Toby Cockcroft, of Croft in York.

Toby featured in an episode that aired on January 5 and he can also be seen in the episode this Wednesday, January 12, on Channel 4 at 8.30pm.

The conversion of the semi-derelict garage/workshop by York developer, Michael Hammill, was voted the The Best Renovation Project of 2019 at the 'Build It Awards' - as decided by readers of Build It magazine and judges.

Picture: Carter Jonas

The Black House was also nominated as The Times Home of the Week, described in The Times as 'more downtown Manhattan loft than it is rural retreat,' and as an example of New York style arriving in York.

Developer Michael Hammill pictured with his wife Erica after winning the national award for the Black House renovation.

It said the beams and walls behind the black-painted edifice were exposed and the kitchen was stainless steel and concrete, 'without a tinge of farmhouse folksiness,' and with a '1,000 sq ft area that serves as a garage (containing a turntable for your car) and also as a drive-in cinema'.