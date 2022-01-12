“IT appears all my concerns have been totally disregarded.”

That’s how one residents feels as she and several others have spoken out against plans to permanently close streets in her York neighbourhood.

The Groves is part of a Low Traffic Neighbourhood trial introduced by City of York Council, designed to promote road safety, better air quality and reduce traffic.

The council’s executive is being asked to approve the scheme being made permanent.

Road closure points have been introduced at the junction of Lowther Street/Brownlow Street, and on St John’s Crescent, Penley’s Grove Street, Neville Terrace and Earle Street, while Brownlow Street and March Street have become one-way streets except for cyclists and Penley’s Grove Street is now two-way to allow traffic to exit onto Monkgate from this part of The Groves.

Deputy Leader of City of York Council and executive member for transport, Cllr Andy D’Agorne, said years of consultation with Groves residents has shown their ambition for a new approach.

But Tracy Ostle, who lives in Earle Street, is among those who object. She said: “I have to say I am extremely disappointed. Although I understand that, in some streets in the Groves, this has proved to be beneficial to residents in some areas it has caused some distress.

“Delivery drivers and bin wagons struggle to get into Earle Street and other adjacent streets, they have big issues turning round which has caused permanent damage to a driveway, damage to parked vehicles.

“The constant beeping from turning vehicles has driven me crazy. All the vehicles turn at my house so pollution for me is now an issue that it has never been before.

“I know of one instance, a lady who needed to go to hospital, where an ambulance could not get through and therefore her journey to the hospital was delayed.

“I will be contacting the council again as I find their decision totally unacceptable. It appears all my concerns have been totally disregarded.”

David Deamer, of Penley’s Grove Street, is also against the plan. He said: “The problems have been ongoing since the start of the scheme and despite innumerable contact with the local councillor, the issues have never been resolved.”

Matthew Laverack, another Groves resident dissatisfied with the changes, said: “It was never an experiment. It was a process the anti-car zealots had to go through to satisfy ‘consultation’ requirements before imposing exactly what they intended all along.

“As a Groves resident I shall vote for candidates who stand to have these closures reviewed in future with a more positive attitude to dealing with traffic flow.

“In the meantime it is not unreasonable to ask for a left filter into Lord Mayor’s Walk from Clarence Street?”

