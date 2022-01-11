A DATE has been set for the trial of a man accused of murdering a Ryedale woman.
Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon is alleged to have killed Brenda Blainey last week.
The 33-year-old from Tinsley Lane, Cookridge, Leeds, appeared before Leeds Crown Court this morning for a preliminary hearing.
After hearing from barristers representing the Crown Prosecution Service and the defendant, Judge Geoffrey Marson QC set a provisional date for Darvish-Narenjbon to stand trial of June 27.
Darvish-Narenjbon will appear before Leeds Crown Court again on February 11 for a plea and trial preparation hearing, when he will be asked to enter his plea to the charge of murder.
He was arrested after police went to a house off Church Lane, Thornton-le-Dale on the morning of Wednesday January 5.
There they found Mrs Blainey's body.
According to the murder charge, she died on January 5.
Darvish-Narenjbon was remanded in custody.
