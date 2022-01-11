DRIVERS are being warned to expect delays as major improvements to one of the main routes in to York look set to take a step forward.

City of York Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) want to improve walking, cycling and bus travel on one of York’s busiest routes, Tadcaster Road.

The £1.4 million improvements, which were announced last year, are set to be made along the full stretch of Tadcaster Road from the Askham Bar Park & Ride to Blossom Street.

If approved, they will be delivered by the council in partnership with the combined authority starting in late spring this year and finishing sometime early next year.

During the scheme’s construction stage, there will inevitably be some disruption for drivers, but the council hopes that, by delivering the maintenance scheme at the same time as the proposed transport improvements, it will help to reduce the amount of disruption on Tadcaster Road.

At a City of York Council meeting next Tuesday (January 18) the executive member for transport, Cllr Andy D’Agorne, will be asked to approve further details of the plan.

The council says the latest draft of the proposals takes into account feedback from residents that was submitted during a consultation exercise held in August and September 2021, which was summarised in a report to a Decision Session held in October 2021.

That report contains revised proposals which reflect feedback received from the public and the detailed design and costing work undertaken. The proposals include:

• The introduction of some sections of ‘light segregation’ to improve cyclist safety along the corridor, with design options to be considered carefully to minimise maintenance and visual intrusion while protecting users in the lane. It is proposed to engage with all interested parties to refine the approach to light segregation

• Widening of the footpath / cycle path at the corner of Tadcaster Road and Knavesmire Road.

• Confirmation of the proposed pedestrian crossing near to the junction with Nelsons Lane.

• The pedestrian crossing proposed for The Horseshoe area is to be moved to just south of Slingsby Grove (nearer to the shops)

• The continuation of work to identify measures to widen the very narrow shared cycle / foot path opposite the Sim Balk Lane junction – known as ‘Cemetery Corner’

Cllr D’Agorne said: “Thank you to everyone who fed back during the consultation on this key programme to introduce additional walking, cycling and bus improvements on one of York’s busiest routes.

“Thousands of residents, students, visitors use this route every day and its great news that in addition to the £5 million from DfT to upgrade Tadcaster Road and improve surface water drainage, we’re now in a position to work with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to make additional improvements to provide more attractive, safer and convenient routes.

“The revised proposals reflect feedback received and the detailed design and costing work undertaken. It’s a great opportunity to be able to combine the two schemes.”

In addition to the WYCA funding, the council secured an additional £5 million funding from Department of Transport’s Local Highways Maintenance Challenge Fund last year. This will ensure essential maintenance and improvement work will also take place to the drainage, lighting and the surfaces of the road and footways.

The council says both schemes are proposed to be delivered simultaneously so that disruption to residents, businesses and the users of Tadcaster Road can be minimised and overall costs reduced.

If approved, construction could start in late spring this year at a date yet to be announced and completed in early 2023. Once approved, detailed designs will be finalised and the construction dates will be confirmed.