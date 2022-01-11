TWO bus stop have been damaged deliberately in a North Yorkshire town - and police have launched a witness appeal.
Overnight on Sunday (January 9), two bus stops were damaged along Dene Park in Harrogate.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing to witness to contact the force to help identify any suspects involved.
In particular, officers would like to hear from anyone who has CCTV or a door camera which may have recorded suspicious activity in the area on Sunday night.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC Brendon Frith. You can also email Brendon.Frith@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220004871.
