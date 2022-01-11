A NEW Acting Dean of York has been appointed to oversee the Minster on a temporary basis, following the imminent departure of the current Dean of York, The Right Reverend Dr Jonathan Frost.
Dr Frost is to be made Bishop of Portsmouth at a service in London on Tuesday January 18, and will subsequently be installed at Portsmouth Cathedral to begin public ministry in his new role, said a Minster spokeswoman.
She said the process to select his successor as the new Dean of York was already underway and, following consultation with the Dean and the Chapter of York, The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, had appointed The Revd Canon Michael Smith, currently Canon Pastor at York Minster, as Acting Dean of York for the duration of the vacancy.
"Canon Michael will start in his new role on Wednesday January 19," she added.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.