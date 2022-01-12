A LEADING UK turf grower based near York has launched a new business focussing on boosting biodiversity.

Rolawn, based at Seaton Ross, east of York, grows and supplies turf while also being renowned for its quality topsoils and barks.

The company has now set up BioScapes, offering self-contained multiple biodiversity habitats for residential and commercial environments.

These compact products will create new spaces for wildlife and help address biodiversity issues resulting from habitat loss or new developments.

BioScapes’ products are easy to install, enabling homeowners, businesses and schools to make a tangible, positive biodiversity impact with minimal effort and investment.

Several new jobs have been created at BioScapes, including a biodiversity manager, a head of sales and a marketing director.

Rolawn has provided products to many UK events and locations, including Gardeners World Live, the Royal Parks and Palaces, The Royal Horticultural Society and The Science Museum in London.

This new venture follows a challenging but successful 2021 for Rolawn whose trading conditions have continued to be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have remained agile, adapting well to changes in customer buying patterns and behaviours, and feel confident that we have maintained, or strengthened, our market share positions,” said Ken Brewster, marketing director, Rolawn Group.

Difficulties experienced by HGV haulage companies were demanding; the situation has stabilised but remains testing, he added.

Rolawn is investing in the business to strengthen its core, improve efficiencies and diversify. New turf harvesters have boosted capacity and efficiency across the 2,000 acres of farmed turf that the company manages around its Seaton Ross head office. Two machines began working in early 2021, and a third machine is due in mid-2022.

Work is also nearing completion at head office on further upgrades to its topsoil production facilities to produce even more consistent high-quality products and capacity for further uplifts in volumes during 2022.

Further plans to support the increase in product sales include the doubling in size of the manufacturing and storage units at the Seaton Ross site.

“We expect 2022 to remain challenging for all businesses with the impact of the pandemic still unpredictable, increasing costs and pressure on supply chains,” said Ken. “However, Rolawn is confident of another successful year. We believe that our combination of excellent employees, solid business foundations, commitment to integrity and quality plus the investments made provide the foundation for optimism.”