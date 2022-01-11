A LEISURE trust, which operates in North Yorkshire is "delighted" to welcome five new trustees to its board.
The trustees will join the board at Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles (IHL), a not-for-profit social enterprise and a registered charity, to help deliver its vision, values, impacts and aims to clients.
Chris Derbyshire, IHL’s managing director, said: "As this is a new chapter for the organisation, we want to ensure that we deliver tangible social impact by promoting good health through participation in physical activity, culture and arts across the communities in which we work."
The new trustees, appointed following a rigorous recruitment campaign, include Peter Burt, IHL's former managing director, Rebecca Boocock, Stephen Gambles, Joanne Green and Louise Peace.
The trust delivers a wide range of leisure and cultural services, from theatres to parks and arts programmes to leisure centres in the Selby district, as well as other areas around the country including Staffordshire.
