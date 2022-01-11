Following news of another alleged lockdown gathering at 10 Downing Street, Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has been granted what is known as an ‘Urgent Question’ to put to Prime Minister Boris Johnson today.

It is reported that Rayner will question Johnson on whether or not he will make a statement on reports of an event held in the Downing Street Garden on May 20, 2020.

At this time, the public was only permitted to meet one person from another household outdoors, while maintaining a 2-metre distance.

However, a leaked email obtained by ITV shows 100 staffers being invited to the ‘bring your own booze’ gathering.

What is an Urgent Question?





According to the parliament website, an Urgent Question can be requested “if an urgent or important matter arises which an MP believes requires an immediate answer from a government minister.”

It requires a government minister to come to the House of Commons Chamber, with no prior notice, and give an immediate answer.

I really hope Boris Johnson takes this opportunity to answer questions. We all sacrificed so much. We have a right to know.



If you have a story to share about 20th May 2020 please get in touch. https://t.co/iUtuYbqxIF — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) January 11, 2022

An MP can request that the Speaker can consider these requests daily, so long as the request is issued on time.

If the speaker is satisfied with the request and believes it is a matter of public importance, then it will be asked straight after Question Time on Monday to Thursday, or at 11am on a sitting Friday and may be repeated in the House of Lords.

The parliament website states: “The relevant Government Minister has to come to the Chamber to explain what the Government is doing on the issue raised. The Minister will then usually take questions on the subject from MPs.”

Angela Rayner tweeted: “I really hope Boris Johnson takes this opportunity to answer questions. We all sacrificed so much. We have a right to know.”

How to watch the Urgent Question

The Urgent Question is expected around 12:30pm. You can watch this on the Parliament Tv website here.

It is also likely to be broadcast on major news channels, with Sky’s Beth Rigby confirming it will be available to watch on Sky News.