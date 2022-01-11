THIEVES have struck in a village in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say thieves broke into the outbuildings of a farm in North Duffield in Selby district at some point overnight between Sunday and Monday (January 9 and 10).
Numerous power tools and some machinery the owners rely for work were stolen along with a large amount of red diesel.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information relating to this matter and if anyone witnessed any suspicious activity in the area overnight.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Philip Derych.
"You can also email philip.derych@northyorkshire.police.uk
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220004825."
