EMERGENCY services were called in after a three-vehicle crash on a major road.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 7.04pm last night (January 10) to the M62 Westbound after a crash between junction 35 and junction 34.

Appliances from Selby, Goole and Tadcaster's Incident Support Unit attended a three vehicle road traffic collision.

A spokesman for the service said: "On arrival it was confirmed no persons were trapped in the vehicles and were already being treated by paramedics.

"Crews assisted with scene safety only."