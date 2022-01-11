EMERGENCY services were called in after a three-vehicle crash on a major road.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 7.04pm last night (January 10) to the M62 Westbound after a crash between junction 35 and junction 34.
Appliances from Selby, Goole and Tadcaster's Incident Support Unit attended a three vehicle road traffic collision.
A spokesman for the service said: "On arrival it was confirmed no persons were trapped in the vehicles and were already being treated by paramedics.
"Crews assisted with scene safety only."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.