EMERGENCY services have been called in to rescue a police officer from a York river.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 4.24am today (January 11) to Tower Street in York city centre after reports someone was in the water.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from York and Acomb responded to reports of a police officer who had slipped and fallen in to the river Foss.
"Crews used a triple extension ladder to assist the officer out of the water to safety."
