FIRE crews were called in to reports of a fire in a York suburb.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly before 3pm today (January 10) to Hamilton Way in Holgate in York.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from York, Acomb and Huntington were called to a report of a house fire in York.

"The fire was out on the arrival of crews.

"They found a small fire had occurred inside a residential property, on the first floor.

"An inspection was carried out by crews on the scene and they found fire damage to a hairdryer and light smoke damage to a bedroom.

"Advice was given tot he occupier."