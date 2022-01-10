The woman whose death in Thornton-le-Dale sparked a murder investigation has been named as Brenda Blainey.

Police were called to a quiet residential street off Church Lane, Thornton-le-Dale, on January 5 - the same day as Mrs Blainey is alleged to have died.

Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon, of Tinshill Lane, Cookridge, Leeds, has been accused of killing her.

The 33-year-old appeared before York Magistrates' Court on Saturday, charged with murder.

He was remanded in custody as no magistrates court can grant bail in a murder case and sent to Leeds Crown Court.

Tomorrow morning (Tuesday, January 11) he will make his first appearance before a crown court judge.

.