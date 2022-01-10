The woman whose death in Thornton-le-Dale sparked a murder investigation has been named as Brenda Blainey.
Police were called to a quiet residential street off Church Lane, Thornton-le-Dale, on January 5 - the same day as Mrs Blainey is alleged to have died.
Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon, of Tinshill Lane, Cookridge, Leeds, has been accused of killing her.
The 33-year-old appeared before York Magistrates' Court on Saturday, charged with murder.
He was remanded in custody as no magistrates court can grant bail in a murder case and sent to Leeds Crown Court.
Tomorrow morning (Tuesday, January 11) he will make his first appearance before a crown court judge.
.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.