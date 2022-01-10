A WOMAN had to be cut out of a vehicle after a crash.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at about 1.11pm today (January 10) to Byland Avenue in the Bell Farm area of York.
A spokesman for the service said firefighters from York and Huntington along with an officer attended a two vehicle road traffic collision.
The road was partly closed for some time.
They said: "On arrival they found that one woman was trapped in one of the vehicles.
"Fire and rescue crews worked with cutting equipment to release the woman from the vehicle, leaving her in the hands of the paramedics."
