YORK'S Covid rate has fallen - and is now lower than the rates in both North and East Yorkshire's, and also than the national average.

Latest Covid infection data published today shows that the seven-day rolling rate in York for the week to January 5 was 1,766.7 cases per 100,000 population, down from 1,856.3 published yesterday for the week to January 4.

The rate for North Yorkshire was1,782.8 and East Yorkshire's rate was 2,097.3, while the average for the whole of England was 1,862.9 and for the whole of the UK it was 1,919.4.