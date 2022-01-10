YORK'S Covid rate has fallen - and is now lower than the rates in both North and East Yorkshire's, and also than the national average.
Latest Covid infection data published today shows that the seven-day rolling rate in York for the week to January 5 was 1,766.7 cases per 100,000 population, down from 1,856.3 published yesterday for the week to January 4.
The rate for North Yorkshire was1,782.8 and East Yorkshire's rate was 2,097.3, while the average for the whole of England was 1,862.9 and for the whole of the UK it was 1,919.4.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.