RESIDENTS are being warned to be on their guard after a spate of burglaries.

North Yorkshire Police say they are increasing patrols in villages within the Selby District following a spate of reported burglaries on the border of South and West Yorkshire.

Last Friday (January 7), four separate burglaries were reported to police. Two were reported in Biggin, one in Sherburn in Elmet and one in Hambleton. A grey VW Golf that was linked to the burglaries was found abandoned in West Yorkshire yesterday (January 9) after it failed to stop for police. This vehicle has now been recovered by West Yorkshire Police and enquiries are taking place.

Officers are asking residents to be vigilant and where possible increase security around their property and vehicle. There seems to be a pattern where offenders are attempting to gain entry to properties via exterior doors and windows.

Sergeant Robert Campbell of the Selby District Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “I am aware that residents who live in rural villages in the Selby District may be alarmed following an increase in burglaries. I want to reassure residents in these villages that we’re carrying out increased patrols day and night to try and intercept the criminals who are responsible. I am also aware that our colleagues in neighbouring forces have also seen an increase in incidents reported of a similar nature from villages near to or just over the border, we are actively linking in with South Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Police to help build intelligence.

"I would urge residents to think about their home security and steps they can take to help deter criminals away from their property. I would also encourage anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity to report this immediately to police on 999".

Listed below are some simple steps that police say members of the public can take to protect their property: