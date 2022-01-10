RESIDENTS are being warned to be on their guard after a spate of burglaries.
North Yorkshire Police say they are increasing patrols in villages within the Selby District following a spate of reported burglaries on the border of South and West Yorkshire.
Last Friday (January 7), four separate burglaries were reported to police. Two were reported in Biggin, one in Sherburn in Elmet and one in Hambleton. A grey VW Golf that was linked to the burglaries was found abandoned in West Yorkshire yesterday (January 9) after it failed to stop for police. This vehicle has now been recovered by West Yorkshire Police and enquiries are taking place.
Officers are asking residents to be vigilant and where possible increase security around their property and vehicle. There seems to be a pattern where offenders are attempting to gain entry to properties via exterior doors and windows.
Sergeant Robert Campbell of the Selby District Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “I am aware that residents who live in rural villages in the Selby District may be alarmed following an increase in burglaries. I want to reassure residents in these villages that we’re carrying out increased patrols day and night to try and intercept the criminals who are responsible. I am also aware that our colleagues in neighbouring forces have also seen an increase in incidents reported of a similar nature from villages near to or just over the border, we are actively linking in with South Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Police to help build intelligence.
"I would urge residents to think about their home security and steps they can take to help deter criminals away from their property. I would also encourage anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity to report this immediately to police on 999".
Listed below are some simple steps that police say members of the public can take to protect their property:
- Make your home look occupied by using timer switches on lights and radios.
- Close and double lock all doors and windows when going out – even if you are only away from home for a short period of time. Popping to the shops or nipping to a neighbour can be all the time a burglar needs to break into your home.
- Always double lock your doors and windows when you go to bed.
- Keep all valuables and keys out of sight and away from door, windows and letterboxes.
- If you have a porch light turn it on from dusk 'til dawn.
- If you are working from home, make sure your laptops and electronic equipment are not on view.
- When not in use, store electronic car key fobs in a security pouch to prevent them being scanned by thieves to open and steal your car.
- Make sure that tools and garden equipment are securely put away so that thieves don’t use them to burgle your house.
- If you have a key safe, make sure it is not visible to people passing by, but that anyone tampering with it can be seen.
- Think about installing bollards or gates on your driveway and make sure they are kept locked overnight. These offer a good physical barrier to deter thieves.
- Don’t advertise that you are away from home on social media.
- Consider investing in CCTV at home as this can be a strong deterrent for thieves, as well as giving you peace of mind. Keep lenses on CCTV cameras clean and check regularly to make sure they are not obscured by trees, plants or cobwebs.
