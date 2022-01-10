AN E-SCOOTER rider was among those caught in this winter’s annual police Christmas crackdown on drink and drug driving.
Adam Tom Walton Edwards, 28, was one and a half times the legal alcohol limit as he rode a hired e-scooter along Mill Street between George Street and Piccadilly in York city centre.
York Magistrates Court heard that he gave a breath test reading of 57 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.
Edwards, of Fifth Avenue, Tang Hall, pleaded guilty to drink riding an e-scooter on December 11.
He was banned from driving or riding any vehicle, including e-scooters, for 14 months, fined £276 and ordered to pay a statutory surcharge of £34 and £85 prosecution costs.
This winter’s North Yorkshire Police Christmas campaign targeting drink and drug riders and drivers ran from December 1 to January 1 and saw 137 arrests, 97 of which were for drink driving.
