A NORTH Yorkshire hospice has launched a series of fundraising challenge events for 2022 – including a brand new 18K sponsored walk.
The Scarborough Three Peaks, organised by Saint Catherine’s Hospice, will take place in Sunday May 1 - and will take around six hours to complete.
Participants will start at Saint Catherine’s Hospice in Throxenby Lane in Scarborough and trek 18K via Jacob’s Mount, Oliver’s Mount, Scarborough Castle and back to the hospice.
Registration for this event is £20, which will include refreshments on the route and a Saint Catherine’s T-shirt. Participants are also asked to raise at least £100 in sponsorship.
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at the hospice, said: “With the new year now under way, we know that many people are looking for a new challenge and wanting to look after their health and wellbeing.
"We wanted to create a new event for our supporters, and with such a beautiful and varied route right on our doorstep, we thought the Scarborough Three Peaks would be ideal."
Saint Catherine’s has also secured places in 2022 for the Great Manchester Run, Great North Swim, Great North Run and Get Caked.
For more information, email fundraising@saintcatherines.org.uk or call the team on 01723 378406.
