A DOUBLE rapist has been jailed for attacking two different women in North Yorkshire some years apart.

Alexander Philip Rowley, 26, repeatedly claimed the two victims were lying about him.

But a jury decided he had raped both women in separate attacks at residential addresses in North Yorkshire in recent years.

Today he is starting 11 years in jail.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Constable Gillian Gowling, who led the investigation by North Yorkshire Police, said: “Both of Rowley’s victims have shown great courage and tenacity in coming forward and working with us, especially given Rowley’s constant denial of what happened.

“While this is never an easy process for victims, I hope today’s sentencing gives them some degree of closure. It also takes a sex offender out of our communities, which ensures no-one else can come to harm.”

Rowley, of Easingwold, denied two counts of rape but was convicted by a jury at Grimsby Crown Court last November.

Following his sentencing by the trial judge, Judge Michael Fanning, at Hull Crown Court, Rowley will be on the sex offender register for life.

Det Con Gowling urged anyone who has been raped or sexually assaulted to seek support and advice.

“Regardless of how long ago it happened, there are advice services available to help people explore their options, which may involve prosecution or may involve emotional and practical support, or a combination of all,” she added.

“Those decisions are always made by victims, so I want to ensure people know what help is available to them.”