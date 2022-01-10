A MAN was left with a broken ankle following an attack in the street.
North Yorkshire Police say the attack happened at about 4am on New Year's Day on Navigation Road in York, and the man was assaulted by two other men.
The victim needed hospital treatment for a broken ankle following the incident.
A police spokesman said: "We have a limited description of the two men which is that they are described as white and middle aged.
"They left the scene on pedal bikes.
"We’re appealing for anyone who saw the incident or who has any other information which could help our investigation.
"If you can help please contact us on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1258 Spencer or you can email: toby.spencer@northyorkshire.police.uk
"If you’d prefer to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report on their website.
"Please quote reference number 12220000193."
