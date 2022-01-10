MORE than 13,000 York residents could lose their free prescriptions under Government plans, LibDem councillors have claimed.

They said Ministers had been consulting since last summer on plans to raise the qualifying age for free prescriptions in England from 60 to 66.

"It is now believed that, if agreed, the change would likely happen on April 1, when the NHS (Charges for Drugs and Appliances) Regulations are changed every time prescription charges go up," said a spokesperson.

They said estimated population figures published by ONS suggested there were 13,062 people between the ages of 60-65 in York, so the change could see more than 13,000 local residents aged between 60 and 65 required to pay for medications, with the average person in their early 60s paying an extra £50 to £100 a year unless they qualified for another exemption.

"Analysis by Age UK suggests that the change could have devastating impact on the health of tens of thousands of older people, as the move would leave many patients unable to afford medication, intensifying existing health inequalities and having a devastating impact on some older people’s health," they said.

Cllr Carol Runciman, executive member for health at City of York Council, claimed the Government was once again looking to leave behind those who were struggling the most.

"This possible change would follow the damaging TV license issue, broken promises on the pension triple lock, skyrocketing bills and overall rises in the cost of living."

She said the proposal was even more unfair because prescriptions were free for everyone in Scotland and Wales. This will be yet another hit for thousands of local residents – especially penalising those who need multiple medicines because they are managing several serious long term health conditions.

"My biggest worry about this proposal is its potential impact on people’s health, particularly as the pandemic is still ongoing."

The Government's department of health and social care said last July it was consulting on aligning the upper age exemption for NHS prescription charges with the State Pension age.

It said that in 2019, about £600 million was generated in revenue from prescription charges for frontline NHS services.

It said it wanted views from the public and healthcare professionals on options, including building in a period of protection so those aged between 60 to 65 could continue to benefit from free prescriptions if the upper age exemption rose.

"The government has abolished the default retirement age, meaning that most people can work as long as they want to and are able," it said. "This means that many people in the age range 60 to 65 are and can remain in employment and be economically active and more able to meet the cost of their prescriptions."