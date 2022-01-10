FOUR charities based in North Yorkshire have claimed £1,000 cash prizes - as part of a scheme with a pot of £120,000.
The charities were nominated to win a share of the money by members of the public as part of Ecclesiastical Insurance's annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign.
The Family Fund Trust, RDA Unicorn Centre, The Russ Devereux Headlight Project and York Inspirational Kids all won £1,000 each - which will be used to support their vital work in North Yorkshire communities.
A representative for RDA Unicorn Centre said: “This £1,000 funding will enable the centre to cover the costs of caring for two of its ponies over the remaining winter months.
"The centre is entirely self-funding and relies heavily on donations and grant funding, so this much-needed donation from Ecclesiastical ultimately secures the Unicorn Centre to be able to provide continued opportunities for riding therapy.”
In total, 4,281 North Yorkshire residents nominated a cause close to their hearts, with 195 charitable causes in the area receiving votes.
Thanking supporters in North Yorkshire, Mark Hews, group CEO at Ecclesiastical, said: "In these challenging times, we were delighted to be giving back to good courses with our Christmas campaign."
