TRANSPENNINE Express is introducing an amended timetable and has told customers to double check their journey plans.

A revised timetable will be introduced on January 10 and will see many changes to services across several different Transpennine Express routes.

These changes will ensure that services are reduced in order to provide customers with a greater level of clarity and certainty in their travels.

Routes on the North Transpennine line will be altered. The Scarborough to Manchester Victoria/Liverpool Lime Street hourly service will be replaced with a Scarborough to York hourly service, with peak time extensions to and from Leeds also included.

There will be an hourly service of trains between Hull and Manchester Picadilly. There will also be hourly services between Redcar Central and Manchester Airport.

An hourly service between Newcastle and Liverpool Lime Street will run in each direction whilst stopper services between Leeds and Huddersfield will continue to operate hourly.

Managing director for TransPennine Express Matthew Golton said: “While we are disappointed to be making these changes and reducing services, our priority is keeping people moving and providing a greater level of certainty for our customers.

“We are sorry for any disruption this may cause to journeys and call on our customers to allow additional time for travel and to check carefully –for any changes to train times.

“We will continue to regularly review these changes in line with the current situation.”

Transpennine Express services will continue to have an enhanced cleaning programme and customers are reminded to use face coverings when travelling unless they are exempt.